SWLA Arrest Report - Mar. 24, 2020
By Patrick Deaville | March 25, 2020 at 7:07 AM CDT - Updated March 25 at 7:07 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Mar. 24, 2020.

Kenneth Tramaine Selvage, 34, Baker: Fourth offense DWI; operating a vehicle while under suspension; possession of alcoholic beverages in a vehicle.

David Tyler Dease, 26, Del Ray Beach, FL: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; out of state detainer.

Patrick Wayne Freeman, 38, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.

Charles Anthony Turner, 30, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Ray Cecil Moore, 63, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Brittney Danielle Jeanisse, 34, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Laporshia Shantal Orphey, 24, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Sandra Lane Dickson, 69, Sulphur: Fourth offense DWI.

Dustin Mallory Redeaux, 38, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders.

Kelly Ann Lafleur, 42, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Isaac Joseph Foxall, 39, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Nooporn Bumgarner, 68, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

