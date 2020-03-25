SWLA Arrest Report - Mar. 24, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Mar. 24, 2020.
Kenneth Tramaine Selvage, 34, Baker: Fourth offense DWI; operating a vehicle while under suspension; possession of alcoholic beverages in a vehicle.
David Tyler Dease, 26, Del Ray Beach, FL: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; out of state detainer.
Patrick Wayne Freeman, 38, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.
Charles Anthony Turner, 30, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.
Ray Cecil Moore, 63, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Brittney Danielle Jeanisse, 34, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Laporshia Shantal Orphey, 24, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Sandra Lane Dickson, 69, Sulphur: Fourth offense DWI.
Dustin Mallory Redeaux, 38, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders.
Kelly Ann Lafleur, 42, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Isaac Joseph Foxall, 39, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Nooporn Bumgarner, 68, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
