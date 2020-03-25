'Sea of Love’ singer Phil Phillips dies at 94

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles native and singer/songwriter Philip “Phil Phillips” Baptiste has died. He was 94.
Phillips died on Saturday, March 14, 2020, according to his family.
He was known as Philip, or Phil, by those who knew him personally and those who knew him throughout the world knew him from the classic hit “Sea of Love."
The song went to No. 2 in the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 pop chart and spent 14 weeks in the top 40, as well as reaching No. 1 on the R&B chart. In 1959, it sold over one million copies and was awarded a gold disc.
In addition to his music, Philips was devoted to his wife, Bell, of 60 years, his seven children and grandchildren.
Phillips was inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame in 2007. One of his last live performances was in April 2005 at the Jazz Fest in New Orleans, Louisiana, a few months before Hurricane Katrina.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.