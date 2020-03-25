Salvation Army Lake Charles men’s shelter to stay open 24/7

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Salvation Army’s Center of Hope men’s shelter, is keeping its doors open 24/7. Lake Charles corps officer, Liutenant Leanna Marion, says they are taking extra measures to keep residents healthy during the Coronavirus outbreak.
“We’ve increased our staff cleaning per shift by three times, so that from the door to the desk everything that they are touching is getting cleaned,” said Marion.
A lack of space inside the shelter can make it difficult to practice social distancing. Marion says, they are enforcing it any way they can.
“We’re only letting them go in to eat dinner so many at a time," she said. "Our dining room used to have 50 chairs, we’ve taken that down so that we can try to have no more than 10 people in that space at once.”
The shelter is also asking residents to follow the stay-at-home order as any other civilian would.
“This is their home, so we have asked those who do not need to travel for essential things to stay,” Marion said.
The Salvation Army is the only soup kitchen left open in our area, Marion says they are working even harder to do their part by providing daily to-go meals for anyone who might need them.
“We don’t discriminate, it’s in our mission statement that we do not discriminate. So anyone and everybody who wanted to come and eat could come. We have some people in the community who are doing that already, the reason why we’re stepping that up is because Abraham’s tent is closed," she said. "The school board is now closing, and we fill the gaps.”
She hopes the salvation army will be able to provide help to those who may have run out of options.
“We recognize that need was still here, and we want to help our community as much as possible," Marion said.
Meals will be provided at 6-30 a-m, and from noon to 1-30 p-m daily. The salvation army food pantry is also still available to the community.
Due to an expected increase in demand the shelter is asking for food, laundry detergent, soap and cleaning supplies. Any donations can be brought to 3020 Legion street in Lake Charles.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.