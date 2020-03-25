Local drive-thru testing site opening for residents with high-risk medical conditions

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A COVID-19 drive-thru testing site for residents with high-risk medical conditions is opening at Burton Coliseum on Thursday, March 26.
The site - run by local health care and government agencies - is for residents of Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron and Jeff Davis parishes are eligible.
The tests are for persons with symptoms who are at high risk for complications. To be tested, residents meet certain criteria (listed below), including a fever of 100.4 degrees and either shortness of breath or a cough.
Residents who seek testing should bring a driver’s license or state-issued identification and any insurance information they may have. A doctor’s referral is not needed.
Testing will be from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Residents may begin lining up at 12:30 pm. Testing will continue the following week on Tuesday, March 31, through Thursday, April 2, from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. each day. Residents may begin lining up at 8:30 a.m.
Criteria for testing eligibility is as follows:
□ Fever of 100.4 or greater
AND
One other symptom below:
□ Shortness of Breath
□ Cough
AND
One high-risk condition below:
□ Age over 60 years old
□ Lung Disease (COPD, Asthma, Chronic Bronchitis)
□ Heart Disease (NOT including hypertension)
□ Diabetes
□ Immunocompromised (HIV +, Cancer/Chemo within the past 2 years, Dialysis, Transplant recipient, or currently on medications that suppress your immune system).
A maximum of two people per vehicle may be tested and all must sit in the front seat of the vehicle.
Persons not meeting the eligibility requirements will not be tested.
The service is scheduled to be available for two weeks.
A maximum of 130 tests per day can be performed.
No restrooms will be available. No pets allowed.
Participating agencies include:
- Region Five ESF-8 Health and Medical Coalition
- Louisiana Office of Public Health
- Avail Hospital
- Lake Charles Memorial Health System
- Ochsner Christus Health System
- The Pathology Laboratory
- The Louisiana National Guard
- Calcasieu Parish Police Jury
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.