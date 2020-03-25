Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA
Louisiana is 4th state declared federal disaster amid virus
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana has become the fourth state to receive a federal disaster declaration because of the coranvirus. The designation from President Donald Trump acknowledges the scale of Louisiana's outbreak and unlocks millions of dollars in federal aid for the state's response. Trump granted the declaration requested by Gov. John Bel Edwards on Tuesday night. That added Louisiana to a list that includes California, Washington and New York. Edwards says Louisiana has the third-highest rate of confirmed virus cases per capita. The number of people in Louisiana confirmed to have the COVID-19 disease caused by the coronavirus surged to nearly 1,400. The state health department says 46 Louisiana residents have died from the disease.
BUSINESS PARTNER-MURDER
Louisiana man accused of killing associate enters plea
BOSSIER CITY, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man accused of killing his business partner has pleaded not guilty to murder and obstruction charges. News outlets report 43-year-old John Hardy Jr. entered the pleas Tuesday via video before a Bossier Parish judge. Hardy is accused in the death of his associate, 48-year-old Garrett Wilson. Wilson was reported missing in January. Human remains found a short time later were identified last month as Wilson. Police also say Hardy was arrested last month. He has a prior leg injury and was taken to a hospital. Police say he tried to overpower a deputy to escape from his hospital room. He is expected to face charges for that incident.
SHERIFF SETTLEMENT UNSEALED
Court: Sheriff's settlement for man's death be made public
NEW ORLEANS, La. (AP) — A federal court has ruled the amount of money paid to the family of a 22-year-old Louisiana man who died in a sheriff's patrol car must be made public. The Times-Picayune and the New Orleans Advocate report the unanimous ruling Monday by a federal appeals court will unseal how much taxpayer money was paid in a lawsuit against the Iberia Parish Sheriff in the death of Victor White III. White’s death was ruled a suicide after he died from a gunshot wound while handcuffed in the back of a patrol car. The decision comes nearly two years after a judge refused attempts by local media outlets to unseal the settlement.
SUSPECT CAPTURED-CRASH
Authorities: Man who hit father and son with car captured
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Authorities say a man who hit a father and his 4-year-old son with his car as the pair crossed a New Orleans street was captured after four months on the run. The Times-Picayune and New Orleans Advocate report 30-year-old Christopher Andres was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Austin, Texas, on Monday. The New Orleans police department identified Andres as the suspect of the November crash. The crash left both the father and son seriously injured and hospitalized. Police say the pair were walking on the street after attending a New Orleans Saints post-game party when a reckless driver hit them. Andrews is being held in Texas and awaiting extradition to New Orleans.
MISSISSIPPI RIVER FLOODING
Officials: As Mississippi River drops, floods still a threat
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — As the Mississippi River in New Orleans continues to drop there is still a threat of flooding this spring across a third of the country. The Times-Picayune reports the river dropped below 15 feet last week in the city’s uptown neighborhood at the Carrollton gauge. The Army Corps of Engineers has changed rules that prohibit construction work on or near the river. It has also dropped river inspections from at least once a day to twice weekly. Federal forecasters say an increase in rainfall across areas north of Louisiana will pose a threat of high river conditions through May. Official say highly saturated soil in areas where rainfall might occur will also increase the chances of flooding.
DEEP SOUTH-WEATHER
90-degree temperatures possible across Deep South this week
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A scorching wave of summer-like heat could be in store for parts of the Deep South this week. The National Weather Service is predicting temperatures Thursday and Friday could approach or even exceed 90 degrees in areas of Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana. In Georgia, forecasters say Valdosta and Alma could see highs of 91. Thermometers in Evergreen, Alabama, could hit 90 degrees right before the weekend. Jackson, Mississippi, is forecast to reach 89 degrees, with highs of 88 degrees possible in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
DEPUTIES AMBUSHED
Louisiana deputies ambushed on call; suspect kills self
SLIDELL, La. (AP) — A call for help in suburban New Orleans has led to an ambush of sheriff's deputies and a suspect's suicide. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said it happened shortly after 7:15 p.m. Monday as deputies were dispatched to a home in Slidell involving a domestic violence incident. The sheriff's office said as deputies spoke to one of the people outside the house, a second person, armed with a gun, came around the side of the house and began firing at the deputies. The deputies returned fire and the suspect fled back to the side of the home. Authorities say that's where deputies found him dead, with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head,.
TANGIPAHOA FLOOD LAWSUIT
Louisiana flood victims owed over $300 million sue state
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A group of Louisiana flood victims who have been owed over $300 million for the past decade have filed a lawsuit against the state for failure to pay. The Advocate reports Tangipahoa Parish home and small business owners who flooded in 1983 filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Baton Rouge on Thursday. The latest lawsuit comes over a decade after residents won a case which found the construction of a local highway blocked drainage of the Tangipahoa River. The court ruled the state failed to conduct needed studies on the river, and ordered Louisiana to pay millions in damages plus other costs and interest.