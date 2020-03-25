At Home with Jill and Brady: Gone to the dogs

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Renard pets, Dinkins and Perry, have made numerous appearances in the first two episodes of ‘At Home with Jill and Brady.’ Wednesday’s edition sees the pair of pups get in on the action as Jill and Brady whip up homemade dog treats!
While working from home this week, Jillian Corder and Brady Renard, take a short break from serious news to invite you into their home.
Each day this week will be a new adventure as the videos will air each day at 6:30 pm.
Special thanks to Sandra at allrecipes.com for the ‘Peanut Butter and Banana Dog Biscuits’ recipe. You can find out how much your pet loves the treats with the recipe here.
*DISCLAIMER* Jillian and Brady are in no way professional bakers as the video will show you.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.