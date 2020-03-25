FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Near record warmth day with plenty of sunshine ahead

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - While most of you would rather be at work or school today, begin stuck home will at least be helped out by nice weather today in the forecast with temperatures soaring to near record values by this afternoon. Temperatures will warm up steadily through the morning as clouds start to move out before the noon hour, allowing for an even faster spike in the temperatures by this afternoon.
The good news is also that rain chances will not be returning through Friday, which will give plenty of opportunities for sunbathing by your backyard pool or favorite sunny spot. Just remember to pack on the sunscreen with higher sun angles arriving each day through the next weeks and months ahead. The forecast high today in Lake Charles is 88 which is just one-degree shy of a record high of 89 set back in 1910. The only exception will be right along the coastline with the Gulf water temperatures in the 70s keeping highs near the coast in the upper 70s today.
This evening will bring a pleasant feel for an outdoor walk through the neighborhood, although it will stay on the warm side through sunset. Lows tonight will eventually drop into the 60s with the possibility of some patchy fog moving in for early Thursday. Sunshine returns tomorrow with a near repeat day of highs in the upper 80s.
By this weekend, a return of rain chances will be accompanied by a cool front set to move in by Saturday night. This brings the best chance of rain into the second half of the day and showers quickly exit by Sunday. This leaves a slightly cooler feel Sunday, but only by a few degrees, with highs still in the upper 70s and nighttime lows head back into the 50s.
The pattern next week doesn’t look to be as hot as this week as another disturbance brings rain chances back by Monday and Tuesday and a dip in the jet stream breaks down the heat a bit more with daily highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s, closer to what it should feel like this time of year!
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
