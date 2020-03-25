FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Near record warmth day with plenty of sunshine ahead

The good news is also that rain chances will not be returning through Friday, which will give plenty of opportunities for sunbathing by your backyard pool or favorite sunny spot. Just remember to pack on the sunscreen with higher sun angles arriving each day through the next weeks and months ahead. The forecast high today in Lake Charles is 88 which is just one-degree shy of a record high of 89 set back in 1910. The only exception will be right along the coastline with the Gulf water temperatures in the 70s keeping highs near the coast in the upper 70s today.