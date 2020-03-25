FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another warm and sunny afternoon, the warmth continues for the end of the week

Into this evening we can expect another mild night with temperatures holding steady through the afternoon with highs topping out in the lower to middle 80′s as we have seen sunny skies for the majority of the day. If you are heading out for anything this evening or thinking about just going outside to get some fresh air expect temperatures to be in the middle to upper 70′s through evening and slowly dropping into the overnight hours. We will begin to see a little cloud cover working its way into the region throughout the night and that will help to keep temperatures on the mild side as lows will be in the middle to upper 60′s by the time you wake up on Thursday morning. Some areas of fog will be possible overnight as well, so make sure if you have to get out and drive to use the low beams as well as allow yourself a little extra time. Into Thursday we can expect more of the same as we see temperatures once again warming into the middle to even a few upper 80′s as we see a mixture of sun and a few clouds from time to time. Good news is we remain dry and that trend will continue into Friday as well.