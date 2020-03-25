FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another warm and sunny afternoon, the warmth continues for the end of the week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Another warm afternoon across our area with temperatures warming into the lower and middle 80′s, thanks to abundant sunshine. This trend will continue as we head into the end of the work week, before changes move in for the weekend.
Into this evening we can expect another mild night with temperatures holding steady through the afternoon with highs topping out in the lower to middle 80′s as we have seen sunny skies for the majority of the day. If you are heading out for anything this evening or thinking about just going outside to get some fresh air expect temperatures to be in the middle to upper 70′s through evening and slowly dropping into the overnight hours. We will begin to see a little cloud cover working its way into the region throughout the night and that will help to keep temperatures on the mild side as lows will be in the middle to upper 60′s by the time you wake up on Thursday morning. Some areas of fog will be possible overnight as well, so make sure if you have to get out and drive to use the low beams as well as allow yourself a little extra time. Into Thursday we can expect more of the same as we see temperatures once again warming into the middle to even a few upper 80′s as we see a mixture of sun and a few clouds from time to time. Good news is we remain dry and that trend will continue into Friday as well.
Lows Friday morning will be very similar to Thursday as we see temperatures in the middle to upper 60′s to start the day, but the one key difference from Thursday to Friday will be the chance of more cloud cover on our Friday as a system approaches from the west. We will watch for moisture values to increase as we head into Friday evening as well as the cloud cover, but that won’t stop temperatures from warming as we head into the middle 80′s once again. Another mild night is in store for Friday as we will see temperatures very slow to drop as we bottom out in the upper 60′s to near 70 Saturday morning. Temperatures will be a couple of degrees cooler for Saturday and Sunday with highs Saturday in the lower 80′s and Sunday in the upper 70′s to near 80. Rain chances increase for Saturday, but it won’t be a complete washout, as the best chance of rain comes as the front swings through Saturday evening.
Sunday will be a little cooler start to the day with temperatures in the upper 50′s to near 60 and this will be the start of a cooler trend into next week. We get a break in the rain for our Sunday, before rain returns to the area as a system pushes through bringing showers and storms to the area for Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs next week look to stay in the lower to middle 70′s as we see more cloud cover and lows in the upper 50′s to near 60. So if you want to get out and exercise and get some fresh air the next couple of days look to be just fine.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
