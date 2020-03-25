Elton native Al Woods to sign with Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (KPLC) - Former Elton Indian and LSU Tiger Al Woods is on the move again to his third AFC South team in five years. Woods, 33, has agreed to a one-year $2.75 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars with $1 million of the deal being fully guaranteed.
Woods heads to Florida after recording 32 tackles in 14 games with the Seahawks last season. The run-stopper started five games for Seattle before being suspended four games for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy. His suspension was completed with the Seahawks so it won’t roll over into the new season.
This will be Woods’ sixth team in his ten-year NFL career. Woods has made stops with the Buccaneers (2010), Seahawks (2011, 2019), Steelers (2011-13), Titans (2014-16) and Colts (2017-18). Woods was a fourth-round selection by the Saints in 2010.
Woods has 204 career tackles and 5.5 sacks.
