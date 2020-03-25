D.I.Y. medical masks: Are they safe?

While CHRISTUS doesn't have a mask shortage at this time, we certainly have concerns and we are taking more steps to secure more supplies. The evidence on the efficacy of cloth masks is scarce, but what we have accessed thus far does not indicate that they are useful in protecting health care workers from infection. As a result, we are focusing on securing medical masks and N95 masks for our providers. Cloth masks may work well in other situations or for other conditions, however, so we are happy to accept donations and hold them for those needs.