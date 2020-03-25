Calcasieu Parish schools to begin meals again on Wednesday, April 1

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board will begin supplying meals again on Wednesday, April 1, although the distribution will be different than the previous format.
A supply of five breakfasts and five lunches will be provided to children from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 1, and again on Wednesday, April 8. The meals will be distributed at two locations:
· CPSB Central Office: 3310 Broad Street, Lake Charles, LA 70615
· Sulphur High School 9th Grade Campus: 600 Willow Avenue Sulphur, LA 70663
The meals will be available to anyone 18 years of age or younger, or up to age 21 for CPSB Special Education students with a valid CPSB student ID.
Parents are asked to drive through for meal pick up without exiting the vehicle in order to minimize exposure.
Households interested in receiving deliveries of meals for the week (ten meals per student) are still asked to contact the Calcasieu Parish School Nutrition Program at school.lunch@cpsb.org.
