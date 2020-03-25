Calcasieu Parish School Board looking into other ways to feed children

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Due to the statewide stay at home order, Calcasieu Parish has shut down their feeding sites for children, according to the Calcasieu Parish School Board.
However, the school board says they are looking into other ways for them to provide food to children in the Parish.
Currently, the Calcasieu Parish School Board’s Nutrition Program is applying to Emergency Meals-To-You, a partnership between the state department and the Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty.
This program provides shelf-stable and easy to prepare food to students who qualify for free/reduced-priced meals or attend a parish school.
Any households interested in receiving deliveries of meals for the week (ten meals per student) must contact the Calcasieu Parish School Nutrition Program at school.lunch@cpsb.org.
In your email, you must include your current address, the names of all CPSB students living in the household, and written consent to receive deliveries.
The school board is currently waiting on guidance for when they can begin this program.
In the meantime, the school board is looking into how they can best provide food to children who need it. They are currently working to supply one week’s worth of shelf-stable meals (five breakfasts and five lunches) at a limited number of feeding sites.
Anyone 18 and under will qualify to receive meals once these sites open, as well as CPSB Special Education students up to age 21 with a CPSB student ID.
At this time the school board does not have a start date for these sites but will announce more information as details are finalized.
