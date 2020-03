Unemployment insurance. There are a lot of questions right now for employees whose income has been impacted by temporary suspension of services in a number of sectors due to Coronavirus. Nic Hunter Lake Charles Mayor sat down earlier today with local representatives from the Workforce Development Board and American Job Center to discuss emergency unemployment claims. This video contains some great advice on how you can work towards a smoother process of filing an unemployment claim. We are also adding resources to our website, www.cityoflakecharles.com, for additional help. #StayCalm #StaySafe #StayHome