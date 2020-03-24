VIRAL: Stuck-at-home McNeese photographer turns to shooting sports on TV

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese has done it again producing viral content via social media.
McNeese student photographer and graphic designer Leighton Chamblee is going stir-crazy with the current sports drought and he decided to take matters into his own hands.
In the video, Chamblee is photographing a previous NBA game - brushing up on his sports shooting skills, since he’s stuck at home due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The video was first posted on Twitter by Leighton Chamblee (@4lchaam), but then picked up by a variety of networks like Bleacher Report, Yahoo Sports and ESPN.
Chamblee’s video on ESPN’s twitter has over 776,000 views.
