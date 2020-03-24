SWLA Arrest Report - Mar. 23, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Mar. 23, 2020.
Ryan Austin Buller, 22, Westlake: First offense DWI; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; obstruction of a highway.
Pedro Gonzala-Najera, 22, Lake Charles: Federal detainer; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Gabrielle Leigh Heller, 23, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; theft under $1,000; domestic abuse.
Kelsi Danielle Victorian, 25, Lake Charles: Battery of a police officer; resisting a police officer.
Carlos Rodriguez-Torres, 38, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Logan Earl Bonnette, 28, Alexandria: Possession of a Schedule II drug; obstruction of justice; use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Shane Wayne Cormier, 50, Sulphur: Robbery, burglary, theft under $1,000.
Timothy Rell Ore, 22, Lake Charles: Armed robbery; attempted armed robbery.
Jonathan Lane Garner, 37, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; no seat belt.
Angella Michelle Graham, 35, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; contempt of court.
