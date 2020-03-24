Salvation Army food pantry remains open; in need of donations

Salvation Army (Source: Salvation Army)
By Patrick Deaville | March 24, 2020 at 6:27 AM CDT - Updated March 24 at 7:01 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Salvation Army has announced that while its thrift store and social services offices will be closed during the state-wide stay at home order their emergency food pantry will remain open 24 hours a day.

However, the Salvation Army says that while they currently have a three-week supply of food stored, they expect demand to increase during this time which will deplete their stores. As a result, the shelter is asking for donations from the community.

The shelter needs the following items:

  • Food
  • Hand soap
  • Baby soap
  • Laundry detergent
  • Bleach

The Salvation Army in Lake Charles is located at 3020 Legion St.

You can contact the Lake Charles branch officer for more information at 337-721-8068.

