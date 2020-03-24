Salvation Army food pantry remains open; in need of donations

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Salvation Army has announced that while its thrift store and social services offices will be closed during the state-wide stay at home order their emergency food pantry will remain open 24 hours a day.
However, the Salvation Army says that while they currently have a three-week supply of food stored, they expect demand to increase during this time which will deplete their stores. As a result, the shelter is asking for donations from the community.
The shelter needs the following items:
- Food
- Hand soap
- Baby soap
- Laundry detergent
- Bleach
The Salvation Army in Lake Charles is located at 3020 Legion St.
You can contact the Lake Charles branch officer for more information at 337-721-8068.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.