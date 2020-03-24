One dead following two-vehicle crash involving motorcycle on Nelson Road Monday

March 24, 2020 at 1:44 PM CDT - Updated March 24 at 1:44 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A man died following a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Nelson Road Monday evening.

Lake Charles Police responded to the crash at approximately 6:53 p.m. Monday on Nelson Road, just north of Country Club Road.

Justin Newton was riding a motorcycle south on Nelson Road when a vehicle exiting the Kroger parking lot made a left turn in front of the motorcycle and the two collided, Sgt. Larry Moss said.

Newton died as a result of the crash, Moss said. The driver of the other vehicle was transported to a local area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No citations were issued at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

