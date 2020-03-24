Local sisters surprised with birthday parade

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Celebrating another year older looks a little different for sisters, Hannah and Harper, this year.
The two weren’t sure they’d be able to celebrate after Coronavirus concerns closed their party venue. Still, their mom made sure their day was one they’d never forget.
Instead of their usual joint birthday bash, Hannah and Harper were surprised with a parade in their front yard.
Keeping social distancing in mind, family, friends and members of the community showed up rolling past their house in true Mardi Gras style. Many held up birthday signs, brought gifts, threw treats some even brought along their pets.
While it may not have been traditional, it’s likely they’ll never experience another birthday party like this one. Their mom says she’s so happy they we’re able to celebrate and make this year special. She hopes to reschedule the girls’ party once everything goes back to normal.
