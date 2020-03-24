Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. CDT

MISSISSIPPI RIVER FLOODING
Officials: As Mississippi River drops, floods still a threat
NEW ORLEANS, La. (AP) — As the Mississippi River in New Orleans continues to drop there is still a threat of flooding this spring across a third of the country. The Times-Picayune reports the river dropped below 15 feet on Wednesday in the city’s uptown neighborhood at the Carrollton gauge. The Army Corps of Engineers has changed rules that prohibit construction work on or near the river. It has also dropped river inspections from at least once a day to twice weekly. Federal forecasters say an increase in rainfall across areas north of Louisiana will pose a threat of high river conditions through May. Official say highly saturated soil in areas where rainfall might occur will also increase the chances of flooding.
DEEP SOUTH-WEATHER
90-degree temperatures possible across Deep South this week
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A scorching wave of summer-like heat could be in store for parts of the Deep South this week. The National Weather Service is predicting temperatures Thursday and Friday could approach or even exceed 90 degrees in areas of Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana. In Georgia, forecasters say Valdosta and Alma could see highs of 91. Thermometers in Evergreen, Alabama, could hit 90 degrees right before the weekend. Jackson, Mississippi, is forecast to reach 89 degrees, with highs of 88 degrees possible in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA
Edwards calls on Louisiana to follow 'stay at home' order
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards is calling on Louisiana residents to comply with his “stay at home” order. The governor's comments in a statewide TV address Monday night came as the number of state residents confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus spiked to nearly 1,200 people. The state health department says at least 34 residents have died from the COVID-19 disease. Edwards ordered his state's 4.6 million residents to voluntarily stay at home unless they need to carry out essential tasks such as getting food or medicine. First responders and workers in grocery stores, pharmacies, doctors' offices and other critical operations are exempt from the directive. Edwards says Louisiana has the third-highest per-capita rate of confirmed infection.
FATAL DEPUTY SHOOTING
Prosecutors won't charge Louisiana deputy in motel shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana prosecutors will not bring charges against a sheriff's deputy who fatally shot a man in the back of the neck at a motel last summer. The Advocate reports Assistant Attorney General Grant Lloyd Willis wrote in a letter that an investigation concluded the shooting of 38-year-old Josef Richardson was justified because deputies said he reached for his waistband while one of them tried to handcuff him. West Baton Rouge Parish deputies were serving a “no knock” warrant at a Port Allen motel when Richardson was killed last July. Deputy Vance Matranga Jr. was placed on paid leave after the shooting. He returned to work in September, mainly performing administrative duties
TANGIPAHOA FLOOD LAWSUIT
Louisiana flood victims owed over $300 million sue state
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A group of Louisiana flood victims who have been owed over $300 million for the past decade have filed a lawsuit against the state for failure to pay. The Advocate reports Tangipahoa Parish home and small business owners who flooded in 1983 filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Baton Rouge on Thursday. The latest lawsuit comes over a decade after residents won a case which found the construction of a local highway blocked drainage of the Tangipahoa River. The court ruled the state failed to conduct needed studies on the river, and ordered Louisiana to pay millions in damages plus other costs and interest.
SYNAGOGUE GRAFFITI
Charged man says he regrets defacing Louisiana synagogue
MANDEVILLE, La. (AP) — A man charged with spraying anti-Semitic graffiti on a Louisiana synagogue says he regrets it and wants to apologize to the congregation. Caine Zander Brown told The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate in an interview that he has rejected the neo-Nazi views he embraced when the Northshore Jewish Congregation was defaced in 2018 in the New Orleans suburb of Mandeville. Brown was charged with criminal damage to property and hate crimes earlier this month after authorities linked him to the graffiti, which included swastikas and the words “synagogue of Satan.” Craig Bialy, a vice president for the congregation, said an in-person apology might be possible after Brown stands trial.
FATAL ROBBERY-ARREST
Sheriff: 2 men charged in shooting death of Mississippi man
SLIDELL, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say two men were charged in the shooting death of a Mississippi man. Trequan Rollins of Slidell, Louisiana, was charged with first-degree murder and Lamar Hargett, of Bay St. Louis, Mississippi was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 30-year-old Lamar Henry. St. Tammany Parish deputies said Henry was suffering from fatal gunshot wounds when he was taken to a Mississippi hospital by Hargett on March 1. Deputies said Henry and Hargett attempted to rob Rollins but once the pair were spotted, they fled and a car chase ensued. During the chase, gunfire was exchanged and Henry was shot. It's unclear whether Hargett or Rollins have attorneys.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA
Louisiana governor issues statewide 'stay at home' order
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards has issued a statewide “stay at home” directive, ordering all 4.6 million people in Louisiana to stay at home starting at 5 p.m. on Monday unless they're performing an essential task like getting food or medicine. The Louisiana Democrat's order exempts first responders and workers at grocery stores, pharmacies, doctors' offices and other critical infrastructure. People can still go out to exercise and walk their dogs. And he says authorities won't be asking people where they are going. But the governor said Sunday that “we are in a race against time when it comes to this coronavirus."