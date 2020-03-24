FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and windy day ahead; near record heat later this week

Winds will begin to gust on the order of 20 to 30 mph through the afternoon as an area of low-pressure skirts across Arkansas today, tightening the pressure gradient between the high pressure to our southeast. The result will be the gusty winds we’ll notice most of the day out of the south. This won’t stop the warm-up though as highs should bounce back into the lower 80s, especially as a few peeks of sunshine return.