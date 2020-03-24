FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and windy day ahead; near record heat later this week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Temperatures, as expected, haven’t dropped out of the 70s for most of the area this morning although radar is quiet and there is no major issue with fog this morning for the commute. The biggest issue today will be the gusty winds, otherwise look for another generally dry day with only a few isolated showers possible through the day ahead.
Winds will begin to gust on the order of 20 to 30 mph through the afternoon as an area of low-pressure skirts across Arkansas today, tightening the pressure gradient between the high pressure to our southeast. The result will be the gusty winds we’ll notice most of the day out of the south. This won’t stop the warm-up though as highs should bounce back into the lower 80s, especially as a few peeks of sunshine return.
Rain chances are all but gone for the next few days as increasing sunshine brings the hottest weather so far for 2020. Near record high temperatures expected for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday as an upper level ridge strengthens over the Gulf of Mexico, sending daily high temperatures surging into the upper 80s. This ridge will also keep rain out of the forecast through Friday.
Our next weather maker arrives on Saturday as a cool front pushes through by the early evening. This will send rain chances back up on Saturday, although likely not much rain, as computer models keep rain amounts at less than one quarter of an inch. Behind this front we’ll only see a slight drop in temperatures with lows going back into the 50s but high rebound into the upper 70s on Sunday.
Additional rain chances arrive early next week as an upper level disturbance gets pulled up along the Gulf Coast states late Monday into Tuesday. Drier weather again returns for the middle of next week as temperatures inch their way back up closer to 80 again by the end of next week.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
