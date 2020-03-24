FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and humid pattern will continue for the rest of the week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As expected it was warm and humid Tuesday with no rain, though the wind was quite breezy at times. Tonight will be warm and muggy again with lows remaining in the 70s in most areas, though a few areas may reach the upper 60s. These values are more than 15 degrees above normal for this time of year!
The forecast through Friday will not change much with upper level high pressure building in over Southwest Louisiana. This will make it difficult if not impossible for rain to form, and it will cause afternoon temperatures to warm.
High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s Wednesday through Friday and some areas well inland could hit the 90-degree mark! These values are also some 15 plus degrees above normal!
A cold front will move into the area this weekend and could bring a few showers, though there is uncertainty on that, so I am leaving the rain chance low at 30% both Saturday. This will also help to knock temperatures back down closer to where they belong.
Next week may bring a stronger cold front through on Tuesday or Wednesday with a better chance of rain. Though that is over a week away and certainly could change.
The next few days will be perfect for doing anything outdoors if you choose to do so but be careful and heed the warnings of officials with respect to the Coronavirus.
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
