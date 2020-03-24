Essential vs. non-essential businesses affected by statewide stay-at-home order

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - To further combat the spread of COVID-19 in Louisiana, Governor John Bel Edwards issued a stay at home order on March 22, directing all Louisiana residents to shelter at home and limit movements outside of their homes beyond essential needs.
Essential businesses allowed to remain operating as categorized under CISA guidelines include:
- Healthcare workers and caregivers
- Mental health and Social Service workers
- Pharmacy employees
- Workers supporting groceries, pharmacies and other retail sales of food and beverage products
- Restaurant carryout and quick-serve food operations and food delivery employees
- Farmworkers
- Electricity and Utility Industry Employees
- Critical Manufacturing Employees (medical supply chains, energy, transportation, food, chemicals)
- Petroleum, Natural and Propane Gas Workers
- Transportation and Logistics Workers
- Communications and Information Technology Employees
Non-essential businesses ordered to remain closed during this time include:
- All places of public amusement, whether indoors or outdoors, including but not limited to, locations with amusement rides, carnivals, amusement parks, water parks, trampoline parks, aquariums, zoos, museums, arcades, fairs, pool halls, children’s play centers, playgrounds, theme parks, any theaters, concert and music halls, adult entertainment venues, racetracks, and other similar businesses.
- All personal care and grooming businesses, including but not limited to, barber shops, beauty salons, nail salons, spas, massage parlors, tattoo parlors, and other similar businesses.
- All malls, except for stores in a mall that have a direct outdoor entrance and exit that provide essential services and products as provided by the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) guidelines.
- Businesses closed to the public as listed in the order can conduct necessary activities such as payroll, cleaning services, maintenance or upkeep as necessary.
- Any business not covered by the guidance from the CISA discussed in Section 3 of the order and not ordered to temporarily close must reduce operations to continue with minimum contact with members of the public and essential employees, while requiring proper social distancing, adhering to the 10-person limitation on gathering size.
- Early learning centers and child care facilities adhering to the guidance issued by the Louisiana Department of Education and Office of Public Health may continue to operate.
- Don’t go to work unless you are providing essential services
- Don’t visit friends and family if there is no urgent need
- Don’t get closer than six feet away from others when you go out
- Don’t gather in groups of more than 10
- Don’t visit loved ones in the hospital, nursing home, or other residential care facility
- Go to the grocery store or pharmacy
- Go to medical appointments after checking with your healthcare provider first
- Go to restaurants for take-out, delivery, or drive-thru
- Care for a family member or friend
- Go outside (keep six feet between you and others)
