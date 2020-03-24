Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Offices close to public

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Deaville | March 24, 2020 at 11:53 AM CDT - Updated March 24 at 1:08 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced that they have temporarily closed their offices to the public amid COVID-19 concerns.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says the offices are still staffed and the Sheriff’s Department will continue to serve the public but will be limiting its services.

If any resident needs to contact any of the Sheriff Department’s local offices or specific services you can find their phone numbers here:

  • Bell City / Hayes: (337) 491-7939
  • Carlyss: (337) 491-3810
  • Central Office: (337) 491-3626
  • DeQuincy: (337) 494-4590
  • Iowa: (337) 491-3629
  • Moss Bluff: (337) 491-3627
  • South Lake Charles: (337) 431-1331
  • Sulphur: (337) 491-3625
  • Starks: (337) 491-6659
  • Vinton: (337) 494-4568
  • Human Resources: (337) 491-4531
  • Bond Refund Questions: (337) 494-4513 or (337) 602-6856
  • Tax or Citation Payment Questions: (337) 491-3680

Any Residents that need pay taxes or citations can pay online or by mailing a check to:

Calcasieu Parish Tax Office

1011 Lakeshore Drive, Suite 100

Lake Charles, LA 70601

