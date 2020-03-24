Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Offices close to public

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced that they have temporarily closed their offices to the public amid COVID-19 concerns.
Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says the offices are still staffed and the Sheriff’s Department will continue to serve the public but will be limiting its services.
If any resident needs to contact any of the Sheriff Department’s local offices or specific services you can find their phone numbers here:
- Bell City / Hayes: (337) 491-7939
- Carlyss: (337) 491-3810
- Central Office: (337) 491-3626
- DeQuincy: (337) 494-4590
- Iowa: (337) 491-3629
- Moss Bluff: (337) 491-3627
- South Lake Charles: (337) 431-1331
- Sulphur: (337) 491-3625
- Starks: (337) 491-6659
- Vinton: (337) 494-4568
- Human Resources: (337) 491-4531
- Bond Refund Questions: (337) 494-4513 or (337) 602-6856
- Tax or Citation Payment Questions: (337) 491-3680
Any Residents that need pay taxes or citations can pay online or by mailing a check to:
Calcasieu Parish Tax Office
1011 Lakeshore Drive, Suite 100
Lake Charles, LA 70601
