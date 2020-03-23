State borders remain open during COVID-19

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana borders and interstates are remaining open amid coronavirus.
Governor Edwards stated that Louisiana borders and interstate systems are not being shut down as a result of COVID-19.
Louisiana State Police say that there are no current plans to close down roadways for migration efforts.
Road closures and detours related to accidents and construction can be found using the Louisiana Traveler Information System.
