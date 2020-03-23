Saints re-sign DE Noah Spence

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints continue to maintain depth on their defensive line with a re-signing on Monday. Noah Spence is back with the Black and Gold after signing with the team last December.
Spence never played a down with the Saints. Spence played the beginning of last season with the Washington Redskins. He spent his first three season with the Bucs.
In 2019, Spence played seven games, registering 37 tackles.
Spence was drafted in the second round in 2016 by Tampa Bay.
