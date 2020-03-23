LSU prepares for upcoming season after spring football cut short

“Daily text messages, phone calls, whatever you have to do to find a place to train. As long as it’s safe, train. I’m going to borrow a phrase from Coach O, ‘People can tell you what to do, and they try to tell you what you can’t do, but no one can tell you what you want to do.’ Where there’s a will there’s a way. I’m glad I’m on here. I’m going to talk to our players, our players parents. Anybody out there in TV land that can hear me. If you know of any LSU football player. If he’s your son, if he’s your next door neighbor, go over and knock on his door and wake him up. Tell him to get his butt outside and get to work. Because it’s that important,” said LSU director of strength and conditioning Tommy Moffitt.