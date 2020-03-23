LDH reports second ‘cluster’ of COVID-19 cases at Donaldsonville retirement community

“For example, if we found two patients in a nursing home that were staying in rooms next to each other, we would start to worry. Or for example, if we found several people in a prison population that were closely associated in the same dorm. But out in the community, we would consider a cluster much more broadly. For example, like what if we had five or six kids in an elementary school classroom, you know, they could’ve gotten it lots of other places, so the word cluster for COVID-19, isn’t strictly defined as a number, it’s also situational,” said Dr. Frank Welch with LDH.