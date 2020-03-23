Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. CDT

SLIDELL, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say two men were charged in the shooting death of a Mississippi man. Trequan Rollins of Slidell, Louisiana, was charged with first-degree murder and Lamar Hargett, of Bay St. Louis, Mississippi was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 30-year-old Lamar Henry. St. Tammany Parish deputies said Henry was suffering from fatal gunshot wounds when he was taken to a Mississippi hospital by Hargett on March 1. Deputies said Henry and Hargett attempted to rob Rollins but once the pair were spotted, they fled and a car chase ensued. During the chase, gunfire was exchanged and Henry was shot. It's unclear whether Hargett or Rollins have attorneys.