Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSISSIPPI
Mississippi gov: Closing businesses amid virus could do harm
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says he is not ordering businesses to close or people to stay home to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus. That's a contrast to what several other governors are doing. Reeves faces criticism from some mayors and lawmakers who say he needs to set statewide restrictions. Democratic state Rep. Jarvis Dortch says a patchwork of local curfews could cause panic. Reeves led a prayer session Sunday on Facebook, and he has suggested that Mississippians avoid congregating in large groups. The state health department reported Monday that Mississippi had nearly 250 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
TRAIN COLLISION
2 killed when train strikes SUV at Mississippi crossing
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say two people are dead after a train slammed into an SUV at a crossing in Mississippi. The deadly collision happened Sunday night in Crystal Springs. Copiah County Sheriff Byron Swilley says the crossing had no guard arms, but work had recently been done to improve lighting in the area. The sheriff said the crash killed 38-year-old Lori D. Jackson, who was driving the SUV, as well as a passenger identified as 35-year-old Kenya Brown Wilson. The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff's office.
FIREFIGHTER SLAIN
Police: Jackson firefighter killed during armed robbery
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Police say a Jackson firefighter is dead after being shot during a suspected armed robbery. The fatal shooting happened late Sunday in the parking lot of a Jackson gas station. Police said the victim's vehicle was taken. No arrests or suspects had been announced by police Monday. Jackson Fire Division Chief Cleotha Sanders identified the slain man as a city firefighter, 48-year-old Yancey Williams.
UNDER THE CAPITOL DOME-ANALYSIS
Analysis: Mississippi wise to close Capitol because of virus
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi legislators might restart their session April 1. Or they could wait longer if that's what the state health officer recommends. They left the Capitol last week to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Even before the virus became a big concern, the state Capitol was a hub for exchanging germs and viruses. Hundreds of people work in the building. On any given day, there could be thousands of visitors, including high school students and groups advocating for various causes.
DEEP SOUTH-WEATHER
90-degree temperatures possible across Deep South this week
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A scorching wave of summer-like heat could be in store for parts of the Deep South this week. The National Weather Service is predicting temperatures Thursday and Friday could approach or even exceed 90 degrees in areas of Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana. In Georgia, forecasters say Valdosta and Alma could see highs of 91. Thermometers in Evergreen, Alabama, could hit 90 degrees right before the weekend. Jackson, Mississippi, is forecast to reach 89 degrees, with highs of 88 degrees possible in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
FATAL ROBBERY-ARREST
Sheriff: 2 men charged in shooting death of Mississippi man
SLIDELL, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say two men were charged in the shooting death of a Mississippi man. Trequan Rollins of Slidell, Louisiana, was charged with first-degree murder and Lamar Hargett, of Bay St. Louis, Mississippi was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 30-year-old Lamar Henry. St. Tammany Parish deputies said Henry was suffering from fatal gunshot wounds when he was taken to a Mississippi hospital by Hargett on March 1. Deputies said Henry and Hargett attempted to rob Rollins but once the pair were spotted, they fled and a car chase ensued. During the chase, gunfire was exchanged and Henry was shot. It's unclear whether Hargett or Rollins have attorneys.