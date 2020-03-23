Lake Charles man arrested in connection to four armed robberies

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - On Mar. 23, Lake Charles Police Department officers arrested a Lake Charles man with an arrest warrant for one count of armed robbery and armed robbery with a firearm.
They arrested Timonthy Rell Ore, 22, in the 1800 block of Garland Drive.
LCPD has been investigating four armed robberies that have occurred in various areas of the City since February 16th, 2020, according to Lt. Jeffery Keenum with Lake Charles Poilce Department.
Ore is being charged with a total of four counts of armed robbery and armed robbery with a firearm.
Bond for 3 of the armed robberies and armed robberies with a firearm has not been set at this time. Judge Ritchie issued a bond of $300,000 for one armed robbery and armed robbery with a firearm.
