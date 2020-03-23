Lake Arthur junior Deonna Brister commits to Nicholls

Deonna Brister led Lake Arthur to the 2020 state tournament at Burton. (Source: KPLC)
By Brady Renard | March 23, 2020 at 5:46 PM CDT - Updated March 23 at 5:46 PM

LAKE ARTHUR, La. (KPLC) - Lake Arthur 2021 guard Deonna Brister has been one of Southwest Louisiana’s premier players for two years. On Sunday, following a stellar junior campaign, Brister committed to Nicholls. She announced her commitment via Twitter.

Brister was recently named an All-district and All-state performer after she averaged over 23 points, 10 rebounds and three assists a game. The 5′11 guard also totaled three steals per contest.

The accolades have come in bunches this offseason for the junior after she led the Lady Tigers back to the state tournament. This weekend, Brister was recognized by Maxpreps as a Third-team All-Louisiana guard.

Also a standout in softball, Brister was the district MVP in basketball last year as a sophomore. She had a single-game high of 39 points this year and helped the Panthers reach the state tournament. She has over 1,000 points in her career.
Kevin Askeland, Maxpreps.com

Deonna will be the second Brister to play college basketball, following in the footsteps of her sister Diamond who signed with LSU Eunice last year.

