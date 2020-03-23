Lake Arthur junior Deonna Brister commits to Nicholls

LAKE ARTHUR, La. (KPLC) - Lake Arthur 2021 guard Deonna Brister has been one of Southwest Louisiana’s premier players for two years. On Sunday, following a stellar junior campaign, Brister committed to Nicholls. She announced her commitment via Twitter.
Brister was recently named an All-district and All-state performer after she averaged over 23 points, 10 rebounds and three assists a game. The 5′11 guard also totaled three steals per contest.
The accolades have come in bunches this offseason for the junior after she led the Lady Tigers back to the state tournament. This weekend, Brister was recognized by Maxpreps as a Third-team All-Louisiana guard.
Deonna will be the second Brister to play college basketball, following in the footsteps of her sister Diamond who signed with LSU Eunice last year.
