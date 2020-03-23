Kennedy named 1st team NABC All-District 22

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese senior forward Sha’markus Kennedy has been named to the 2019-20 NABC Division I All-District 22 First Team, the organization announced on Monday.
Kennedy, the Southland Conference’s Defensive Player of the Year and first team All-SLC selection, was one of six players from the league to be named to the team which featured two, five-player squads.
A native of Tuscaloosa who just wrapped up his second season with the Cowboys, Kennedy averaged a double-double on the year with the conference’s second-highest scoring rate (18.6) and league-best 10.9 rebounds per game.
His .679 field goal percentage on the season led the league and ranked No. 2 in the NCAA while his 17 double-doubles ranks as the third-most in conference history in a season and 13th in the nation this year.
Kennedy was joined on the first team by Southland Player of the Year Kevon Harris of Stephen F. Austin and Abilene Christian’s Payten Ricks while Kai Mitchell and Zach Nutall of Sam Houston State along with Ian DuBose of HBU, were named to the second team.
SFA’s Kyle Keller garnered coach of the year honors.
This is the second straight year a Cowboy was named to the All-District team. Last year, Roydell Brown garnered second team honors.
Kennedy is the first McNeese player to be named to the first team since Patrick Richard in 2012. He’ll now be eligible for the association’s all-America team that will be announced at a later date.
The NABC Division I All-District teams and coaches were selected and voted on by member coaches of the NABC in NCAA Division I.
