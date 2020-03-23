At Home with Jill and Brady: Making the dough

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - While working from home this week, husband and wife duo Jillian Corder and Brady Renard, take a short break from serious news to invite you into their home.
Each day this week will be a new adventure. Monday, they attempt to make bread! The videos will air each day at 6:30 pm.
Special thanks to Kirbie’s Craving for the ‘No Yeast Bread’ recipe. You can try your hand at the bread with the recipe here.
*DISCLAIMER* Jillian and Brady are in no way professional bakers as the video will show you.
