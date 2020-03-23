Former LSU players explain what they can bring to an NFL team

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several former LSU Tigers are getting ready for the NFL draft this April and will expect their names called early on in the process after an undefeated season.
The talent on the 2019 Tigers was just incredible up and down the lineup.
RELATED STORIES:
- 2020 NFL COMBINE: LSU players work out for teams
- REPORT: Thaddeus Moss set to undergo surgery for foot injury
- Bengals call Joe Burrow “impressive” in meeting at combine
- Burrow, Edwards-Helaire, Jefferson set for autograph signing with high prices
- If drafted, Burrow says he will play for the Bengals
- Joe Burrow makes fun of his ‘tiny hands’
- Five LSU players with first round potential at NFL combine
Guys like running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and wide receiver Justin Jefferson were integral parts of the team’s offensive success week in and week out. Both recently competed at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis and shared why they believe they can be valuable to a team at the next level.
“Just my ability to get in and out of routes," said Jefferson. "I’m very versatile. I can do slot and outside. So, just being able to play different positions on the field.”
“As a player, I would say I am exclusive and that’s the noun that I’m going with, that’s the adjective I’m going with, and I ultimately stand by that 100 percent," added Edwards-Helaire. "I feel like everything I do is something that can’t be matched.”
Jefferson finished his junior season with 111 catches for 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns. At the NFL Combine, the 6-foot-1, 202-pound St. Rose native ran a 4.43 in the 40-yard dash. His vertical jump was 37.5 inches and his broad jump was 126.0 inches.
Edwards-Helaire had 215 carries for 1,414 yards and 16 touchdowns as a junior. He also caught 55 passes for 453 yards and scored another touchdown that way. At the combine, the 5-foot-7, 207-pounder from Baton Rouge ran a 4.6 in the 40-yard dash. He completed 15 reps on the bench press. His vertical jump was 39.5 inches and his broad jump was 123.0 inches.
Cornerback Kristian Fulton made up a part of DBU the last couple of seasons and is considered one of the best defensive backs in the class. And although his combine was cut short due to injury, tight end Thaddeus Moss certainly showed teams at the next level what he’s capable of, having the most productive year ever from a tight end in LSU history.
“I can play press man, I can play off man, zone," Fulton explained. “I really feel like I have all the tools to be a great corner in the league. Definitely, there’s still more to learn. Obviously, I like, but I can come up and make tackles in the run. That’s how I feel like I can describe my play.”
“You got to want to put your nose in there and get physical and block," said Moss. "At tight end, you should be able to do everything the coach asks you to do. If that’s [to] go block a D-end, go wham a three-technique or a shade technique or go lead up on a linebacker. I think ‘want to’ is the biggest thing when it comes to the tight end position.”
Fulton had a total of 38 tackles, 28 of them solo, in his senior campaign. He defended 14 passes and had one interception. His pick came against Mississippi State. The 6-foot, 197-pounder from New Orleans ran a 4.46 in the 40-yard dash.
Moss had 47 catches for 570 yards and four touchdowns in his junior season. Two of his touchdowns were in the College Football Playoff National Championship against Clemson. Another was in the College Football Playoff Semifinal against Oklahoma. The other touchdown came against Utah State.
A total of 16 former Tigers have declared for the 2020 NFL Draft.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.