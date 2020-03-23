FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Less rain this week as temperatures begin to surge

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For those wanting a feeling of May, you’ll get it this week. That as rain chances start to decrease and some sun is even forecast to make a better return over the next couple of days. However, we continue with the pattern of more clouds than sun today and even the risk of a stray shower. If you’re at home, I don’t foresee too many problems if you plan to get some chores done outside, however a stray shower or two is possible.
Temperatures will quickly warm up through the morning and should top out in the lower 80s this afternoon. I’m keeping the rain chances at 20% with any shower that develops today on the brief side and lighter than some of the pop-up storms we saw over the weekend across parts of the area. Another warm and sticky night is in store tonight with patchy areas of fog possible overnight. Lows drop into the upper 60s to lower 70s under partly cloudy skies.
If you planted any spring plants, you’ll probably need to water them over the days ahead, as rain chances drop off even more. Tuesday should be a near repeat of Monday as the chance of a stray shower is possible, otherwise mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies with highs back into the lower 80s. A storm system passes us by the north but never makes it this far south, so we’ll miss out on the bulk of the rain tomorrow and keep temperatures on the warm side.
With high pressure returning mid-week, we’ll finally squeeze out some sunshine which will send temperatures spiking into the upper 80s, by far the warmest air so far this year. A welcomed return of the sunshine should continue into Thursday and Friday before clouds and shower chances increase by the weekend.
Models are showing a rather weak cold front moving through Saturday, thus bringing a slightly higher rain chance and only modest cooldown behind the front with highs on Sunday and Monday going back down into the 70s with lows in the upper 50s to around 60. More rain is scheduled to arrive again by early next week as an upper level disturbance moves up the coastline and rides along the Gulf Coast. These rain chances will continue into the first part of Tuesday before drier weather again returns by the middle of next week.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
