FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Less rain this week as temperatures begin to surge

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For those wanting a feeling of May, you’ll get it this week. That as rain chances start to decrease and some sun is even forecast to make a better return over the next couple of days. However, we continue with the pattern of more clouds than sun today and even the risk of a stray shower. If you’re at home, I don’t foresee too many problems if you plan to get some chores done outside, however a stray shower or two is possible.