Feeding of homeless shifts from Abraham’s Tent to Salvation Army during coronavirus shutdown

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Abraham’s Tent has closed due to the coronavirus shutdown, but the Salvation Army will be taking over the feeding of the homeless to make sure no one goes hungry.
“I am happy to announce that even with the closing of Abraham’s Tent, the Salvation Army is actively feeding," President and CEO of United Way of Southwest Louisiana Denise Durel said. “We were concerned with the additional cost with the added food, but at United Way, we have decided to cover that cost for them so that they can continue to feed. We’re expecting them to have a lot more people there. They (the Salvation Army) are willing to feed anyone who shows up there."
The Salvation Army (3020 Legion Street) will be serving food-to-go, preparing 15 meals a week. Monday through Saturday they will provide meals twice a day and on Sundays, they will provide three meals (breakfast, lunch, and dinner). The Salvation Army and United Way are working together to determine breakfast times so that it coincides with the busses that run in that area.
The Salvation Army is in need of volunteers to help give out these meals. You can visit UnitedwaySWLA.org to get more information.
