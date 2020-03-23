Authorities searching for hit and run suspect

By Patrick Deaville | March 23, 2020 at 12:40 PM CDT - Updated March 23 at 12:40 PM

MOSS BLUFF, La. (KPLC) - Authorities are searching for a suspect that they believe was involved in a hit and run on Mar. 14, 2020, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators believe that a truck backed into a car parked in a parking lot around 8:00 p.m. off Sam Houston Jones Parkway in Moss Bluff.

The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone who recognizes the truck in the picture or has any information to contact Sr. Cpl. Casey Steech at 491-3605. The complaint number for the case is 20-30997.

