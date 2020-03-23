Beauregard Parish authorities arrest escaped inmate

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office have apprehended the inmate that escaped the Beauregard Parish Jail around 3:22 a.m. on Mar. 23, 2020.
The Sheriff’s Department says Jack Vincent Jameson, 31, was located and arrested.
He was found at 10:52 p.m. in the 300 block of East Second Street in DeRidder.
Jameson was transported back to jail. He will be booked on multiple charges there.
Jameson was arrested in 2019 for 170 counts of possession of child pornography.
