Report: WR Emmanuel Sanders is signing with the Saints

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Drew Brees just got a huge weapon at receiver. ESPN’s Ed Werder is reporting Niners wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders will sign with the Saints pending a physical.
Sanders grabbed 66 receptions, with 869 yards receiving and 5 TD’s in 2019. Sanders has 42 receiving touchdowns in his 10-year career.
Sanders reached agreement on a two-year, $16 million deal worth up to $19 million according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Last season against the Saints, Sanders racked up seven catches for 157 yards and a touchdown in a Niners win in the Dome.
Sanders also threw a 35-yard TD pass in that contest to Raheem Mostert. The Niners won the game, 48-46.
Sanders spoke with the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers, but preferred to wind up with the Saints according to Schefter.
Sanders was traded last season from the Broncos to the Niners. Sanders had 38 yards receiving in a Super Bowl loss against the Chiefs.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.