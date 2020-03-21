People want details of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Calcasieu

“We’re not releasing specific zip code data. That may change over time as we get more cases. We are going to be putting together, at the state level, some profiles of the average ages of both the cases that we have and then also, the averages ages of the people that are deceased from COVID-19. But that data is currently only available at the state level, not at the parish level because we have only three cases and so we can’t really release that kind of information without violating privacy,” said Cavanaugh.