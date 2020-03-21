People want details of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Calcasieu

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -There are now three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Calcasieu Parish, but we don’t know what city they are from or any other information about them.
Now that people know it’s in Calcasieu, many want to know more about those who tested positive. Where do they live, where do they work, how old are they?
But Dr. Lacey Cavanaugh, who is the state’s medical director for this region, says at this point, they cannot provide that information.
“We’re not releasing specific zip code data. That may change over time as we get more cases. We are going to be putting together, at the state level, some profiles of the average ages of both the cases that we have and then also, the averages ages of the people that are deceased from COVID-19. But that data is currently only available at the state level, not at the parish level because we have only three cases and so we can’t really release that kind of information without violating privacy,” said Cavanaugh.
However, she does say there is community spread and people should practice what the experts advise immediately.
“Pretty much universally, if you are sick, whether you have tested positive for covid-19 or not, if you are sick you should be staying home, and you should be staying home and isolating yourself for at least seven days and before you go out in public again and have contact with anybody else, you should be symptom free for at least 72 hours. That means no fever for 72 hours and that means not taking any fever reducing medicines for at least 72 hours,” she said.
Another concern to some in the community is that social distancing in not being practiced where they work.
An industry worker sent pictures of workers, saying they are forced into close quarters, such as on buses to job sites. The photos were on a bus and one showed two men sitting across from each other at a lunch table.
The worker requests to remain anonymous over fear of getting fired.
Jim Rock with LAIA (Lake Area Industry Alliance) says companies are communicating about worker concerns.
“I reiterated the standards to the site managers, and some of them told me some of the things they’ve been doing to make sure that they were able to accommodate those standards,” he said.
Unless something urgent comes up the next briefing is at 2 p.m. Monday.
