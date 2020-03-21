McNeese coaches look ahead after spring sports canceled

“Why don’t we take care of these kids in every single way that we can to give a guy who has a chance to play one extra year of leverage?” McNeese head baseball coach Justin Hill asked. "The other people? They’ll be fine. What does it look like? Does that mean we can come out of pocket? I’ll raise all the money, I don’t care. I’ll raise every bit of it if I have to. Give every school an opportunity to do that. Some people aren’t going to do it then that’s going to happen. How do we need to make this work? I don’t know. I just know that people who are selfish right now don’t need to be making the decisions.”