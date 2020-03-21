Local high school coaches react to suspension of spring sports season

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Our usual routines have been altered by COVID-19 - wreaking havoc on so many industries including the sports world.
“You’re kind of in shock,” Barbe baseball coach Glenn Cecchini said. “You just don’t expect it.”
People in tough times often look to sports as an escape, but with the halt of professional leagues, college athletics, and even high school sports, players are in a tough situation.
“The big saying in baseball these days is control what you can control and a lot of what’s going on in the world is out of our control," Sam Houston baseball coach Chad Hebert said. "I told them control what you can do on your own and what you can do to stay ready.”
Every spring athlete looks forward to competing this time of year, but the group hit the hardest? Seniors, who are missing their last go-round at the high school level.
“I felt bad because my last day with them I got on them a little bit after we lost a hard fought game 2-1," said Cecchini of the last time his team took the field. “At the time I kept thinking, 'Oh it’s going to be delayed maybe two or three weeks but we’re still going to have a season.”
“Everybody wants to play baseball and everybody wants to go through graduation when you’re a senior,” Sulphur baseball coach Sam Moore said. "There’s a lot of things traditionally that these guys want to do. We’re here for them, they’re the ones that are going to have a tough time but baseball will go on. Life is more important than baseball.”
With no official announcement from the LHSAA on the cancellation of the spring sports season, coaches and players remain optimistic.
The way the association handled the boys' basketball championships offers hope that games may be played again this year.
“I’m happy for those kids that got to finish out and live out their dream of their high school state championship for basketball," Hebert said of the LHSAA deciding to finish Marsh Madness. "It keeps me optimistic that the LHSAA really does want to play and really does want these kids to finish it out. What the answer is and how they can postpone and what they can do, that’s not up to me. But, I hope they find a way and if they do we’ll be ready.”
