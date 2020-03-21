LifeShare Blood Center says there’s still a need for blood amid coronavirus chaos

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - While social distancing is highly encouraged during the coronavirus outbreak, our local LifeShare Blood Center is reminding people there is still a great need for blood.
Richard Guillory is a regular donor at LifeShare and he came to the center Friday specifically because of the shortage the center is seeing due to the outbreak.
“I’ve been donating since 1960 and I donate as I can. I have o-negative blood, which they need," Guillory said. “I think it’s going to be needed greatly in the country because of the problems we’re having, so, I’m here.”
“Right now, our need for blood is tremendous. We really need people to realize during this pandemic we still need every day donors because hospitals are still doing surgeries. They have postponed elective surgeries, but open heart surgeries, if someone gets in a car accident, we still need units to give to those people," Ashley Faulk with LifeShare Blood Center said.
Faulk said they’re taking extra precautions at the center to prevent the spread of the virus.
“We are definitely doing social distancing of course, we are keeping a limited amount of people in the donor room at one time. After every single donor we are wiping down the beds, we do that already but we’re wiping down the beds, we’re taking temperatures and making sure you’re feeling healthy enough to donate," she said.
Right now, she stresses the need for all blood types.
“We are looking for every single type of blood right now, like I said, we never discriminate," Faulk said.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.