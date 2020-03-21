King’s Funeral Home offers walk-up viewing services

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Coronavirus is affecting almost every aspect of our lives, even funerals. The Dixon family is celebrating the life of their mother in a non-traditional way. Some might say it’s impersonal, but for them it’s as personal as it gets.
In 2013, the late Shelton Dixon, Sr., Built a 24-hour viewing window at King’s Funeral Home in Lake Charles, but his creation sat unused for years because many believed it was too disconnected.
The growing importance of social distancing could make these types of services the new normal.
“I believe now, that idea will change, knowing that you can now without breaking the law," Shelton’s son, Reverend S.C. Dixon said. "You can pass by all day and visit the remains of the person you once had some kind of relationship with and not be worried about gathering in a room with too many people.”
Dixon’s family hopes their father’s vision will help other families who lose loved ones during the Coronavirus pandemic.
“The concern is, how do you funeralize people? People are still passing away and families want to memorialize their loved ones, but its come to a difficult time." King’s Funeral Home Assistant director, Eligha Guillory, Jr. said. "How do you do it?”
Window viewings offer a way for people to pay respects without having to hold large gatherings.
Shelton’s wife, Avelia Dixon, recently passed away. Now, seven years after he created it, she is the first person to bring his vision to life. His children believe everything happens for a reason. They say its not goodbye, just see you later.
“She cant come be with us, but we can go be with her. And we believe now that she’s resting with the Lord,” Rev. Dixon said. “And because of what they taught us as children, we believe one day we too will rest with the Lord and be with them again.”
