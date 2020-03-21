Jennings man dies in motorcycle accident

March 21, 2020 at 12:34 PM CDT - Updated March 21 at 12:35 PM

ROANOKE, La. (KPLC) - A Jennings man has died in a motorcycle accident on U.S. 90 near W. 8th Street in Jeff Davis Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.

State Troopers responded to a call regarding the accident shortly after 9:30 p.m on Friday, Mar. 20, 2020.

Officials say the driver, Darren Lee Kebodeaux, 55, and passenger, Mary Catherine Mayo, 39, were traveling west on US 90 and struck a deer that caused them to be ejected from the motorcycle. Investigators determined that at some point after the initial crash, both riders were struck by a car.

Kebodeaux was and Mayo were transported to a local hospital where Kebodeaux was pronounced dead. The driver of the car was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

