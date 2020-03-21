Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Horse racing is quickly learning it's not totally immune to the coronavirus pandemic. Several U.S. tracks have decided to shut down instead of operating without fans in the stands. One prominent jockey has decided to stop riding with others refusing to travel abroad for the world's richest day of races. A worker in New York tested positive for COVID-19 and prompted the closing of Aqueduct Park. Horse racing seemed to be well-positioned to continue operating with online gambling and more TV coverage to keep the sport going in the coming weeks and months. But now that is unclear.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints free agent left guard Andrus Peat has agreed to a five-year contract keeping him in New Orleans, general manager Mickey Loomis said. A person familiar with the contract said it is worth $57.5 million — an average of $11.5 million per season. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because financial terms have not been announced. The Saints drafted the 6-foot-7, 316-pound Peat 13th overall in 2015 out of Stanford.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — UAB has hired former Mississippi coach Andy Kennedy to lead its basketball program.The Blazers announced Kennedy's return to his alma mater on Friday. A two-time Southeastern Conference coach of the year and the Rebels' winningest coach, Kennedy remains the second-leading scorer in UAB program history.He spent the past two years as a commentator for ESPN and the SEC Network. Kennedy received a six-year contract through the 2025-26 season. The school didn't disclose contract details, and the hiring pends official approval by the University of Alabama System Board of Trustees. Kennedy replaces Robert Ehsan, who coached the Blazers for four seasons.