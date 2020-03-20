Unsung Heroes: Cafeteria workers in SWLA volunteer to feed local kids

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We all know the phrase “it takes a village”.
So, amid the coronavirus chaos, 7News has decided to highlight some of the unsung heroes in our area who are stepping up to help the community.
“They’ll get their breakfast, which is a muffin and an orange," Ralph F. Wilson Cafeteria Manager, Katherine Jones, said. “Lunch consists of meatballs and we have rice and gravy which our kids love.”
Ralph F. Wilson is one of the many schools across Southwest Louisiana providing local kids with both breakfast and lunch they’d normally get at school. All parents have to do is drive up and pick up the meals.
Jones has been a cafeteria worker for over 20 years and said she, the kitchen staff and volunteers are dedicated to keeping community kids’ stomachs full.
“We’re going to do it as long as we have to do it,” Jones said.
She said she loves these kids as her own and being apart from them has been hard on her.
“It breaks your heart. We left without saying goodbye to them. So by us being able to see them and provide them lunch? It just makes me feel good," Jones said.
Principal Erica Guillory said these workers aren’t even required to be there working.
“They could be doing anything else like being home with their families and trying to keep themselves quarantined and safe throughout this crisis. It speaks volumes that they’re able to come out and feed the kids in our neighborhood. I know our students appreciate it," Guillory said.
Students aren’t the only one appreciative of the kind gesture.
“I’m retired. I’m barely making it. So this is - I’m grateful. It’s super. If anybody don’t realize what these people are trying to do? They’re sick,” one grandparent said through tears.
If you’d like to nominate an unsung hero who has stepped up for the community amid the coronavirus chaos, you can send an email to news@kplctv.com and with the subject line titled, ‘unsung hero’.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.