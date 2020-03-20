Two Lake Charles men arrested following alleged kidnapping and attempted murder

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Two men have been arrested following what authorities believe to be a kidnapping and attempted murder, according to the Lake Charles Police Department.
Sergeant Brenda Desormeaux says police received a call regarding a disturbance involving a weapon around Malcolm Street and Cline Street on Mar. 19, 2020.
Upon responding, investigators say they learned that Terrance Guidry, 35, of Lake Charles arrived at the location where, during an altercation, he removed a victim by force to another location near Cline Street and Holmes Street.
When officers arrived at the location on Holmes Street they found the victim who had sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Guidry and another man, Kentrell Williams, 41, of Lake Charles, were both arrested and transported to the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Facility for the following:
- Terrence Guidry – Attempted 2nd Degree murder and aggravated kidnapping
- Kentrell Williams – Accessory after the fact and false imprisonment
Bonds for both men are still pending.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.