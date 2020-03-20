Trump administration replaces counterterrorism chief

In this Nov. 5, 2019, file photo, National Counterterrorism Center acting Director Russell Travers testifies before a Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Trump administration said Thursday, March 19, 2020, that it was replacing Travers, the acting chief of the National Counterterrorism Center, part of an ongoing leadership shakeup in the intelligence community. (Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik/AP)