SWLA Arrest Report - Mar. 19, 2020
By Patrick Deaville | March 20, 2020 at 6:17 AM CDT - Updated March 20 at 6:17 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Mar. 19, 2020.

Jameillia Evon Jackson, 42, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without a prescription.

Justin Shane Landry, 25, Lake Charles: Trespassing.

Johnny Lee Vizia, 61, Lake Charles: Burglary; trespassing.

Richard Garland Benoit, 59, Lake Charles: Battery; possession of a Schedule II drug; sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without a prescription.

Chad Davis Hollier, 43, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner.

Ricardo Cano, 32, Sulphur: Theft of a motor vehicle worth between $5,000 and $25,000; parole detainer; child endangerment.

Nicholas Antone Willey, 21, West Columbia, TX: Out of state detainer.

Scott Adam Lebert, 35, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Zachary Michael Poirrier, 18, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

