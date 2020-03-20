SWLA Arrest Report - Mar. 19, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Mar. 19, 2020.
Jameillia Evon Jackson, 42, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without a prescription.
Justin Shane Landry, 25, Lake Charles: Trespassing.
Johnny Lee Vizia, 61, Lake Charles: Burglary; trespassing.
Richard Garland Benoit, 59, Lake Charles: Battery; possession of a Schedule II drug; sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without a prescription.
Chad Davis Hollier, 43, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner.
Ricardo Cano, 32, Sulphur: Theft of a motor vehicle worth between $5,000 and $25,000; parole detainer; child endangerment.
Nicholas Antone Willey, 21, West Columbia, TX: Out of state detainer.
Scott Adam Lebert, 35, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Zachary Michael Poirrier, 18, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
