Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

There's a new type of social policing out there that's developed almost as quickly as the viral disease that spurred its arrival. It's called “quarantine shaming,” calling out those who are leaving the house for daily activities or who aren't abiding by social distancing rules. And it's part of a new reality for Americans who must navigate a world of rapidly evolving social norms in the age of COVID-19. As schools close and shelter-in-place orders sweep across the U.S., the divide between those taking the orders extra seriously and those trying to live their lives with some semblance of normalcy is growing larger by the day. Complicating matters: What was socially acceptable even 48 hours ago may now be taboo.